Headlines for the Champions Trophy India’s home season is unknown, but Pakistan’s

Pakistan’s home 2024–25 season will be highlighted by the Champions Trophy, although it’s unclear if neighboring India will go across the border for the prestigious 50-overs competition, which is being hosted for the first time since 2017.

India and Pakistan, two cricket-mad nations, only play each other in multi-team competitions because of their strained political relations, which have prevented India from visiting Pakistan since 2008.

The Asia Cup was held in Pakistan last year, but India, the eventual victors, were permitted to play all of their matches in Sri Lanka under a system known as a “hybrid model.”

India claimed that their government had not granted them permission to visit Pakistan prior to the Asia Cup in 2018.

The home schedule for Pakistan was announced on Friday. It includes test series against West Indies, Bangladesh, and England as well as a 50-over tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa in February of the following year.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is being renovated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which would take place there from February 19 to March 5.

The PCB released a statement stating that the tournament’s dates and locations will be announced “in due course” by the governing International Cricket Council.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the forthcoming visits by five of the world’s best cricketing nations as well as a number of other nations taking part in the

Over the next eight months, Pakistan’s position in the sport was emphasized by the Champions Trophy.

He continued, “We are extremely grateful for these teams’ and players’ participation, as they will contribute tremendous talent and a spirit of competition to our fields.”

The BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla recently stated that they would only proceed if the Delhi government gets the go-ahead. Officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India were not immediately available for comment.

The Champions Trophy was canceled in 2017 because to scheduling conflicts, however Pakistan emerged victorious in its final edition, which was hosted in England.

The ICC is eager to host a major event each year, thus it is being resurrected.