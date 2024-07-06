UAE team pleased with airport security in Karachi and Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: The UAE-General Civil Aviation Authority’s (UAE-GCAA) aviation security team has deemed the security protocols at the airports in Islamabad and Karachi to be of an international caliber.

According to a spokeswoman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the UAE-GCAA team assessed aviation security at the airports in Karachi and Islamabad on Friday.

Abdullah Al Kaabi, Senior Director of GCAA-UAE, oversaw the UAE team.

The crew examined a number of aviation security sections at the two airports, including cargo, catering security, and passenger and luggage screening.

The group evaluated ground handling agencies, regulated freight agents, catering firms, and airlines that fly directly to the United Arab Emirates.

Security access control, airplane security inspections, and other relevant processes were the main topics of the examination.

The group also looked over national security and airline records.

The GCAA-UAE delegation expressed gratitude to PCAA officials for hosting them during the debriefing session and expressed satisfaction with the overall security protocols upheld by airport administration, the Airport Security Force, airlines, cargo businesses, and other relevant parties.

They pointed out that the facilities followed best procedures and international norms.

In response to earlier audits and evaluations this year, this was the UAE team’s first evaluation trip to Pakistan.