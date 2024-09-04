For KE matters, KCCI requests an immediate Nepra hearing.

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has been urged by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to call an urgent meeting of all pertinent parties to discuss outstanding K-Electric-related issues that have been seriously affecting Karachi’s domestic and industrial consumers.

KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh expressed displeasure in a letter to Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar on Tuesday over the substantial financial burden that the Power Holding Limited (PHL) premium of Rs3.23 per unit has placed on Karachi consumers.

He noted that because Karachi’s customers are not parties to the circular debt, this surcharge has been levied, making the collection of the debt unfair. He urged Nepra to examine and reevaluate the surcharge’s continuation.



Iftikhar Sheikh brought attention to a huge discrepancy in gasoline adjustments, pointing out that KE imposes far higher adjustments, ranging between Rs3 and Rs5, each unit, whereas other distribution companies (Discos) in the nation pass on smaller adjustments.