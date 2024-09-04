Spouse of a Lal Masjid preacher, others booked

ISLAMABAD: According to police on Monday, the spouse of a previous preacher at Lal Masjid was arrested along with forty female students and other people on other allegations, including terrorism.



Under section 11-X of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 148, 149, 353, 186, 341, 440, 188, 506(ii) and 427 of the PPC, the complaint has been filed with the Lohi Bher police station.



According to the police, armed men and students from Jamia Hafsa, under the leadership of Umme Hassan, arrived at Bahria Town Phase 4 and blocked the road from the roundabout side. They alleged that they were yelling anti-government and anti-district chants.



The organization claimed that immoral activities were occurring nearby with the cooperation of the capital administration and police.



They threatened traders with severe consequences as they forcibly closed businesses and commercial centers.



When the police came on the area after receiving information, they told the demonstrators that Section 144 of the CrPC had been implemented, which forbade all kinds of meetings, including protests. In spite of this, the female students and others with them fought the police, beating them with batons and sticks, dragging them around, and causing damage to the official car.

The cops added that they drew guns and forcibly closed the nearby business centers.

Previously, Ms. Hassan alleged in a video message that the religious seminary Jamia Hafsa, which has been open in Bahria Town since 2008 or 2009, was surrounded by nudity and profanity and that the local government was doing nothing about it.

Families were not permitted to visit this location after dusk, she said, and the administration was unable to stop it because the police would not back it.

She claimed that they are working in collusion with senior law enforcement officers and the administration.

Umme Hassan stated that “when it comes to my daughters, I will not tolerate it” and urged the interior minister, IGP, DIG, and DC to take action against those responsible.