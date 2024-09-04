Following the release of a TikTok video, a Karachi police officer was suspended for “improper and irresponsible behaviour.”

Sindh Police announced on Wednesday that a female police officer in Karachi has been punished for sharing her team’s position on a TikTok video that she posted while on duty.



A copy of the notification, which can be found on Dawn.com, stated that Maria Gill, a Police Constable (PC) assigned to the Gizri Police Station District South in Karachi, had been suspended effective immediately “due to improper and irresponsible behavior towards performance of official duties at place of deployment, leading to negligence and dereliction of duty.”

“Hello guys, Assalamoalikum,” she was heard saying in the footage that Dawn.com was able to view. I report to work today at the Mai Kolachi Road location, which is outside of Bahria College.

“Looking at these four other cops sitting at a bus stop, you can see there’s a heavy police presence here,” she remarks. Gill got a video of the officers, and one of them was waving at the camera.

Then she pointed to the motorcycle that was parked close to her.

“You can come here and meet me, whoever wants to.” As she said her goodbyes, “I am posted on duty here today.”

Syed Asad Raza, the South Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), sent out the notification.

Gill would also have a counseling session with Station House Officer Women South Zone, it was stated. Additionally, the notification stated that she would be moved to Police Headquarters South Zone and required to “attend daily roll call/parade.”

The notification stated, “She shall draw pay and allowances as admissible under the rules.”

Speaking with Dawn.com, DIG South Raza stated that the senior superintendent of police has requested a report on Gill.

He declared, “No one can be allowed to engage in such reckless acts. The police is a professional organization.”



Subsequently, PC Zeeshan was suspended and told to report to the SSP City Office after shooting a video in 2022 and uploading it to TikTok in 2023, according to a separate statement from the city police.



He was seen handling his rifle in the viral social media video.

“No police officer shall play with or wield a firearm in this manner. Any officer or constable who engages in such behavior will be subject to a zero tolerance policy and harsh departmental sanctions. According to the statement, “This order is for all officers and staff members who upload videos featuring official uniforms and official weapons.”

A Chiniot police officer faced a suspension from duty in July after helping a transgender person create a TikTok video in the SHO office.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmad became aware of a TikTok video featuring a transgender person sitting in the SHO’s official chair at the Chiniot City Police Station and filming a video. The video became viral on social media.