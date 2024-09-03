After Hasan and Nahid destroy Pakistan, rain stops Bangladesh’s hopes of winning the Test.

Rain delayed play on the fourth day of the second Test on Monday, but pacemen Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana split nine wickets to put Bangladesh ahead of Pakistan.

In the second innings, Hasan took 5-43 and Nahid contributed 4-44, both career-best totals, as they dismissed Pakistan for 172 and set the visitors a target of 185 to win the series 2-0 in Rawalpindi.

Play was delayed after the tea break due to bad light and gathering rain clouds, but openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam raced to 42 without losing, with Zakir smashing two sixes and two boundaries.

After a surprising victory in Rawalpindi last month—their first in 14 Test matches against Pakistan—Bangladesh now leads the two-match series 1-0.

They have only won two series away from home, against Zimbabwe in 2021 and the West Indies in 2009. They will need to score 143 runs on Tuesday, the final day, in order to win.

At lunch, Pakistan was 117–6, and Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha were battling to keep the hosts’ blushes intact until Hasan broke their 55-run partnership.

Pakistan was on the verge of collapse with 136-8 after he had Rizwan caught behind for 43 and Mohammad Ali caught in the slips for a golden duck on the following ball.

With a top score of 47, Salman contributed 27 with Mir Hamza for the final wicket, and Hasan completed the innings with his fifth wicket, trapping Hamza in the slip.

The morning session belonged to 21-year-old Nahid, who bowled a fast stint that dismissed Saud Shakeel (two), Babar Azam (11), and Shan Masood (28).

The first day of play in the rain-affected Test washed out on Friday, and Bangladesh staged an incredible comeback on Sunday.

After Pakistan’s first innings 274 was reached by the visitors, they were 26-6. However, Liton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) combined for a seventh-wicket partnership of 165, which allowed Bangladesh to score 262.

Prior to Bangladesh’s breakthrough with a session of three wickets for eighteen runs on Monday, Pakistan had reduced their overnight score of 9-2 to 47-2 in ten overs.

When the opener failed to hold down a drive from fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, Saim Ayub fell for 20 thanks to a stunning catch by Najmul Hossain at mid-off.



After that, Nahid had Pakistani captain Masood caught behind by Liton after a wayward hit, and in his next over, he claimed the valuable wicket of Azam, who was caught at slip after a sharp ball.

After dismissing Shakeel, Nahid secured his third wicket and proceeded to lunch with figures of 3-22 from five overs.





