Babar’s future as captain is still up for debate, according to Mohsin.

LAHORE: Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stated on Thursday that a decision about Babar Azam’s continued captaincy has not yet been made. Head coach Gary Kirsten and previous players will be consulted before deciding on the next course of action.

Mohsin said he will examine the national team’s disastrous T20 World Cup performance with head coach Kirsten and his assistant Azhar Mahmood here shortly, but he declined to make any snap decisions.

After the Pakistani squad was eliminated from the T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage after suffering crushing defeats to India and the United States, Mohsin had already criticized the team and called for a “major surgery” on the team.

He informed reporters in this location, “I have asked them (Mahmood and Kirsten) to come here as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten’s report on the World Cup.” “Kirsten has provided an extremely thorough team report, which is really helpful in helping us plan out our next steps.

“No decision regarding Babar Azam has been made thus far. A very thorough report on what needs to be done to enhance cricket has been provided by one former player. However, I won’t make judgments solely on what people are saying on social media or out of rage.

“I don’t want our cricket team to have more complications as a result of decisions made in a hurry or out of anger.”

In addition, Mohsin mentioned that he was in contact with several former players and asking them for advice, but he was very clear that he was only in contact with those players who genuinely wanted to see Pakistani cricket improve.

“I’ve been on the board for four months, and during that time I’ve looked at everything. Trust me, aside from the team, there is a lot that needs to be done to improve the PCB. However, I prefer not to draw fast judgments and leap to conclusions.