Babar is upbeat as Pakistan begins their title defense

DALLAS: Captain Babar Azam highlighted that some of the present team had previously played cricket in the US on Wednesday, stating that Pakistan had an advantage over other teams in the unknown conditions of the US for the 2017 ICC T20 World Cup.

Following the team’s practice at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Babar told the media, “[All-rounders] Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, and [fast bowler] Haris Rauf have featured in [league] cricket in the US which will benefit Pakistan [in the World Cup].”

“The squad will enter the World Cup with good intentions.”

Pakistan begins their campaign against the US on Thursday. They are grouped with the US, Ireland, and India, their fiercest opponents.

Babar remained silent about the World Cup conditions, stating that fast bowlers have dominated most of the games and that the tournament is being co-hosted by the US and the West Indies from June 1–29.

The top fast bowlers in the world, according to Babar, are available to Pakistan and will give it their all during the competition.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old stated, “[A decision to bat or bowl first] can only be taken after inspecting the pitch. Nothing can be said about the [playing] conditions.”

During the World Cup, Babar reaffirmed his support for a flexible batting order. He stated that “the batsmen may be asked to bat up or down the order depending on the match situation” and mentioned that although Saim Ayub, the young opener, was a game-changer, he was currently struggling to get runs.

Regarding Shadab’s decline in performance, captain Babar stated that he had complete faith in the leg-spinning all-round player and that he only needed one strong game to get back in the groove. The captain stated, “Shadab has given excellent performance as an all-rounder for the team,” and he added that when the player is having a difficult day, the squad needs to be there for him.

Babar stated that since the hosts were playing at their home field on Thursday, they were familiar with the conditions of the Grand Prairie Stadium start. “They use this exact field for their entire cricket match. But we have the greatest players on the team, and I have complete faith in them,” he remarked.



Babar stated that Pakistan has the greatest group of fast bowlers in the World Cup while highlighting how the playing conditions have benefited the fast bowlers thus far. He did, however, advise his players to learn from their mistakes.



The right-handed batter asked the team’s more experienced players to step up and assume leadership roles.





Batting sensation Babar, who is ranked fourth in the ICC T20 hitters rankings, stated that he intended to use his position as captain, fielder, and batsman to help the team succeed. He viewed his own aims as secondary to the team’s objectives.

“Team goals are my priority; I don’t focus on my personal goals,” stated Babar, who has amassed over 4,000 runs at an astounding average of 41 in 119 T20 Internationals.

Imad to skip the game today

Imad’s injury will prevent him from playing in today’s match, which is a huge blow for Pakistan. In his media appearance, Babar stated, “Imad is suffering from a side strain [injury], which means he won’t be able to play in our opening match [against the US].”

Imad, who was forced to miss last month’s fourth Twenty20 encounter against England due to discomfort in his right rib cage while batting in the nets, has been instructed by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical team to take it easy.

“We hope that Imad will be available for the remaining matches, even though he won’t play in the first game,” Babar continued.

The Pakistani team anticipates that Imad will play in the highly anticipated match against India in New York on June 9.



