India-Pakistan match in thrilling New York Afridi Shahid

NEW YORK: Shahid Afridi, a former all-rounder for Pakistan, is excited about the possibility of an India-Pakistan match during this T20 World Cup in New York.

Afridi compared it to the legendary Super Bowl, saying that the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host the “greatest cricketing rivalry” for fans of the game in the United States.

In his piece for the ICC, Afridi stated, “For those Americans who are new to the tournament, they should know that Pakistan’s game against India is like our Super Bowl.”

“I genuinely think that India and I have the greatest rivalry in sports, and I used to adore playing against them.” It means so much to both sides because I received so much love and respect from the Indian supporters when I played in those games.

It’s about managing the occasion’s pressure when playing India. Both teams have a ton of potential; all they need to do is play well together on game day.

Afridi thought that the large South Asian expat population would be a fantastic source of love and support for the game, as well as help to foster its continued expansion. “People in the United States will adore the support.” There is a fantastic expat community there that has a deep love for cricket.

“And whether it’s baseball, basketball, or American football, Americans adore their sports.” For the upcoming generation of cricket players, I firmly believe that the game will become popular there in the coming years.

He did not choose a favorite for the India-Pakistan match, but he did support the men in green to turn around their recent lackluster performance and perform at the highest level throughout the competition.

Afridi stated, “Pakistan has demonstrated in recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cups that they are capable of challenging anyone.” “I think they have what it takes to succeed in the West Indies and the USA, despite the fact that their record has been erratic in 2024.

The former all-rounder said that Pakistan’s triumphant runs in their most recent T20 World Cups were an important indicator of how the team improved when it mattered most. In particular, he supported Pakistan’s pace attack to be successful in the West Indies and the USA.