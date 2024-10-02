Ad image
Attack in Tel Aviv kills at least six people.

JERUSALEM: At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror assault in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said.

They claimed that two “terrorists” began a murderous rampage on the Tel Aviv light rail and carried on on foot before being shot and killed by bystanders and inspectors using their own handguns.

Bezalel Smotrich, the Israeli Finance Minister, stated that they were Palestinians from the West Bank city of Hebron, although no one has claimed responsibility.

The incident happened just minutes before Iran attacked Israel with a flurry of missiles.

In TV video, gunmen were seen exiting a light rail station and starting to shoot.

The MDA ambulance service in Israel reported that at 7:01 p.m. (1601 GMT), it received a call about gunshot injuries.

Numerous injured individuals with varied degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, received on-site care from medics and paramedics, according to MDA.

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
