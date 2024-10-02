Shan restates Pakistan’s continuous selection policy.

KARACHI: According to skipper Shan Masood, Pakistan’s top priority in their effort to assemble a formidable Test team is consistency in selection.

The national red-ball side has lost all five of its games since Shan took over as captain in December of last year, with their worst performance coming in a 2-0 Test thumping of Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s next task is even more difficult: they will welcome England for a three-match series that begins in Multan on October 7. Despite the severity of the Bangladesh shock, there have been no notable additions to the Pakistani squad for the opening match, indicating that the team administration views the Test project as a work in progress.

Shan stated during a press conference on Monday at the National Bank Stadium, “[…] to build any team, you need to back the boys, show consistency in selection.” “It’s quite simple to make adjustments after a loss; you can alter the squad, a lot of things, and your playing style.

“However, since we decided to push Pakistan cricket and advance this Test team, we realized that support and consistency are essential.”

Nevertheless, Shan reaffirmed that Pakistan’s rout at the hands of Bangladesh was “unacceptable” and that the players were eager to make amends on the upcoming chance. This came after the team had shown signs of promise against a formidable Australian side in Australia months earlier.

The 34-year-old stated, “We are responsible for the below-average results, but what matters most is that we support our players.” “I promise you everyone that the players are really hurting and that they are anxious to return to this series and provide their best efforts.

“You don’t become bad players over night, but I believe it is our duty to steer Pakistani cricket in the right direction during this England series and turn this around.”

Shan observed that Pakistan has recently demonstrated a tendency to perform well during times of low pressure in games, while making mistakes in the latter phases and failing to secure favorable outcomes.

In the first Test match against Bangladesh, the left-handed batsman discussed how Pakistan amassed nearly 450 runs in the first innings and had the visitors struggling at 218-5 before allowing them to rack up 565 runs.

In a similar vein, he recounted how Pakistan was unable to capitalize on Bangladesh’s 26-6 first-inning position during the second Test.

The skipper of Pakistan cited both situations to highlight the need for Pakistan to strengthen their physical and mental toughness in order to succeed in demanding situations.

Shan said, “It’s about how we can get stronger physically and mentally to handle pressure as the game goes on.” The pressure builds up during the later stages of the game, both psychologically and physically.

“We should aim to improve this area, particularly because we’ll be playing in Multan, where the weather will also be a factor to consider.”

“In order to improve as a Test team, we have set non-negotiable fitness standards and values that we must uphold.”

Shan proposed that Pakistan will evaluate the conditions at the venue, which will also host the second match, and the opponents’ strategy during the first Test in Multan.

Because of this, the hosts have only named a 15-man roster for the first game, allowing them to make adjustments in advance of the final two games if necessary.

Shan stated, “We have to evaluate what combinations are working best for us. Aamer Jamal is making a comeback after an injury, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are also technically playing Tests after a lengthy absence. It could be challenging for us to alter the team if you declare one for each of the three Tests.

“We’ll approach it one game at a time.”

On Tuesday, the Pakistani team will come together for the pre-series training camp in Multan.