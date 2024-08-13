Arshad Nadeem, ecstatic, sets his sights on his next Olympic medal

Arshad Nadeem, the star javelin thrower for Pakistan, expressed optimism on Monday for victory at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after returning from the Paris Olympics with the country’s first gold medal in forty years.

Arshad created history in Paris by being the first athlete from Pakistan to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics and by breaking the Olympic record with a devastating 92.97-meter throw.

Late on Saturday night, the 27-year-old athlete was greeted like a hero at the Lahore airport. On Sunday, he made a similar but more poignant return to his village of Mian Channu.

Known as a national hero, Arshad is expected to win monetary rewards totaling Rs. 153 million in addition to receiving the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award for his incredible feat.

Arshad announced today on the “Geo Pakistan” segment of Geo News that he would shortly start getting ready for the LA Games.

He remarked, “I hope I stay healthy and fit enough to travel and bring back medals in 2028 as well as 2032.”

He joked, “We’ve been celebrating Independence Day early,” in reference to his victory.

“In 2015, I was also the national champion.” The gold medalist recounted his career challenges, saying, “I’ve been struggling and working since then and I finally enjoyed the fruits of my labor on August 8.”

He continued by saying that he worked very hard to get his results at the Tokyo Games and that he would need to “prepare fully” for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The javelin winner then discussed having surgery earlier this year and thanked his physicians and coaches for their assistance in helping him heal from his wounds. “Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa has my gratitude,” Arshad replied. After my surgery, I sustained a few injuries, and he treated me really well.

“My coach Salman Butt inspired me to win a medal and kept me positive.” I worked so hard after the surgery and never gave up,” Arshad continued.

He continued by saying that he made an effort not to overdo it in order to avoid getting hurt before traveling to Paris after having surgery.

When asked how he approached the men’s javelin competition, Arshad replied that he “always tries to do his best,” and Paris was no different.

He stated, “I was feeling good when I started my run-up,” and he was attempting to qualify on the first throw. He emphasized, “I had to be careful not to injure myself.”

He remembered, “I tried to do the same thing in the finals, but my run-up went wrong and I got a foul throw.” “I had to concentrate and hit the mark on my second throw because if I received another foul, I would have been under pressure.

“I concentrated and put my trust in God. God is on the side of those who work hard at what they do, Arshad remarked.

“I was eighty to ninety percent certain I got gold when my second throw landed at 92.97 meters. However, the competition was intense because I was competing against Olympic and world winners,” he said.

Arshad described himself and Indian competitor Neeraj Chopra, who won silver in Paris, as “good friends” in reference to their rivalry.

“We have to work hard for our countries when we’re competing,” he remarked, hoping that their friendship will continue a long time.

When asked how much assistance he had received from the government, Arshad replied, “I am appreciative of both the government and the Pakistan Sports Board.”

“My adventure began in 2012, and I took part in Punjabi events.” Before Rashid Ahmed Sakhi introduced me to the javelin, I played cricket.

In response to a question concerning rumors that he wasn’t given a new javelin by the government, Arshad stated, “Some things are true and some aren’t.” I’m just happy that I won.

“Everyone in Lahore greeted me warmly the moment I arrived. The javelin star reminisced on his kind welcome home, saying, “I was so happy with our victory and I’m so grateful for how I was received.”

When I arrived in my village in [Chak] 115, there was a sizable gathering of people from neighboring villages in Mian Channu. All I can say is thanks.

“There are so many people coming to visit that I haven’t slept.” I have to give them my time since people are still coming up to me to take selfies and pictures.

In response to a query, Arshad stated that he told his mother about the Olympic achievement over the phone first.

A Sindh minister declares a Rs3.5 million cash reward.

In the meantime, Nadeem was given a financial award of Rs3.5 million by Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, the Sindh Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, and Agriculture.

Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar disclosed in a video announcement that Nadeem would get a Rs2.5 million prize from the Sindh government’s Sports and Youth Department.

The minister personally promised an extra Rs1 million on top of this.

“With his exceptional performance and dedication, Arshad Nadeem has brought pride to the entire nation.” We are honored to commemorate his accomplishment,” Mahar remarked.

Additionally, the minister stated that he planned to personally congratulate Nadeem on his historic feat when they next met.