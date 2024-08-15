The foreign national who was found bound and gagged is being investigated by Islamabad police.

ISLAMABAD: A foreign national who was discovered gagged and bound on a roadside on Wednesday morning was the subject of a daylong investigation by capital police to determine his identity.

Dawn was informed by police that they had learned about a woman who had been left behind on a roadside in Sector G-6/1-3. A police squad arrived at the scene and saw a young woman who appeared to be in her mid-20s.

She identified herself to the authorities as a citizen of Belgium and said she had been in Islamabad for about six months. She stated that she had been living with a man and that he had sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

Police tried to elicit a statement from the woman after she was brought to the hospital for medical attention, but they were unable to do so.

The Belgian embassy was also contacted by the police, however it was claimed that they had no record of this person visiting Pakistan. Since the place she listed as her native area is close to the border between both nations, they then forwarded police information to the Netherlands mission.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also asked for assistance, but they do not appear to have any information about a Belgian woman with the stated name visiting Pakistan.

The woman had nothing on her when she was found, so she was unable to provide identification. Subsequently, she took officers to a house in Sector G-7, stating it was her home. The police, however, claimed not to have discovered anything there that would have revealed her nationality or identify.

She also provided police with a car’s registration number, and they questioned the car’s owner.

According to police, the woman is undergoing a medical evaluation at the hospital. She appears to be in good mental health and is able to speak both Urdu and English.

Dawn attempted to contact SP City Arsalan Shahzaib and DIG Syed Ali Raza, but neither was available for comment.