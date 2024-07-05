Ad image
A Brazilian national perishes in Shigar while paragliding

GILGIT: The deputy commissioner stated that a Brazilian national collapsed and passed away on Thursday while paragliding in the Shigar district.

DC Shigar Dawn was informed by Waliullah Falahi that Raineri Rodrigo Chaddad, the foreigner, had initiated the expedition from a mountain in Askoli Shigar.

Mr. Falahi said that he lacked the necessary permission for the activity and that the tourist had passed away immediately.

The victim’s trip operator, Alpine Adventure Guides Pakistan, has filed a complaint against its managing director for permitting him to participate in the activity without the necessary authorization.

According to him, the victim’s body will be taken to the Shigar Government Hospital on Friday so that a postmortem may be performed.

