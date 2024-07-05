Ad image
NewsWorld View

China and India decide to cooperate on border issues

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
NEW DELHI: In a statement, New Delhi stated that Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Chinese colleague Wang Yi agreed to intensify negotiations to address problems along their border during their meeting on Thursday in Kazakhstan.

The lengthy Himalayan boundary between China and India is largely not clearly marked, and since a military confrontation in July 2020 that claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers, relations between the two countries have been strained.

Jaishankar and Wang reportedly agreed that “prolongation of the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side” when they met outside of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference in Astana, according to India.

In order “to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest,” the two decided to intensify negotiations between their military and diplomatic representatives, according to a statement from the Indian foreign ministry.

Wang stated during the discussions that China and India should appropriately manage their disagreements and make sure their relations continue on a stable path, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. “On the one hand, we need to keep a positive outlook, effectively manage and regulate the situation in the border areas, and actively resume regular exchanges,” Wang stated.

According to the statement released by New Delhi, “He (Jaishankar) reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two governments in the past.”

You Might Also Like

Before the Olympics, Arshad Nadeem, the javelin ace, is headed to the Paris Diamond League.

Crazed spectators as India, the T20 World Cup winners, finally return home

Indian World Cup winners return home following a postponed hurricane

Jailed for “abusing” schoolboys, a British teacher

Hezbollah bombards Israeli military installations with 200 rockets.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article A Brazilian national perishes in Shigar while paragliding
Next Article Hezbollah bombards Israeli military installations with 200 rockets.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Before the Olympics, Arshad Nadeem, the javelin ace, is headed to the Paris Diamond League.
News Sports
Crazed spectators as India, the T20 World Cup winners, finally return home
News Sports
Indian World Cup winners return home following a postponed hurricane
News Sports
Jailed for “abusing” schoolboys, a British teacher
News World View