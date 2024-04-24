Plans to invest $1 billion are put forth for port uplift.

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports, one of the top ports networks in the world and one that currently operates in Pakistan, announced a potential investment plan on Tuesday that outlines a planned $1 billion infusion into various ideas for port expansion in the nation.

A delegation from the ports network based in Hong Kong presented the concept to Minister of Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh during their meeting. The delegation talked about potential investment growth plans for Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and other important ports in Pakistan.

The minister was informed by Hutchison Ports’ regional head Andy Tsoi of the company’s strategic vision for improving port infrastructure and strengthening connectivity in the area. Of the total funds, $200 million will be allocated for immediate deployment, with the remaining funds to be distributed through phased implementations.

The minister emphasized how crucial it is to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure and materialize future plans in order to enable in-depth discussions leading to practical solutions. Additionally, he emphasized how important port development is to the advancement of the economy as a whole.

According to the delegation, the investment strategy’s key tenet is the expansion of logistics infrastructure, which includes building cutting-edge depots, storage facilities, and warehouses.

In addition, the plan calls for building contemporary road networks and integrating technology to maximize operational effectiveness and raise transshipment handling capacities to international levels.