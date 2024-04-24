Ad image
BusinessNews

Listed is the Mahaana Islamic Index ETF

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
KARACHI: The Mahaana Islamic Index Exchange Traded Fund (MIIETF), which is run by Mahaana Wealth Ltd (MWL), was listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

It is the second Islamic Equity ETF, allowing Sharia-conscious investors to invest in the top 30 most liquid Sharia-compliant companies. JS Global Capital has been appointed the authorised participant and market maker of the ETF.

Farrukh H. Khan, the CEO and managing director of PSX, welcomed SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, the Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Henrik Persson, and other guests to the gong ceremony to formally mark the listing. MWL was commended for leading this initiative and for its dedication to using technology to democratize access to investment opportunities.

As of March 11, MIIETF was listed on the exchange.

You Might Also Like

Shadab exhorts Pakistan to grow from its errors

Iran’s President Raisi concludes his three-day visit to Pakistan

Victims’ family of protocol vehicle receives Rs. 2.5 million

First-ever breach of 72,000 on the KSE-100 index

Punjab will implement a total ban on plastic bags starting on June 5

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Plans to invest $1 billion are put forth for port uplift.
Next Article Punjab will implement a total ban on plastic bags starting on June 5
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Shadab exhorts Pakistan to grow from its errors
News Sports
Iran’s President Raisi concludes his three-day visit to Pakistan
National News
Victims’ family of protocol vehicle receives Rs. 2.5 million
National News
First-ever breach of 72,000 on the KSE-100 index
Business News