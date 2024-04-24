Listed is the Mahaana Islamic Index ETF

KARACHI: The Mahaana Islamic Index Exchange Traded Fund (MIIETF), which is run by Mahaana Wealth Ltd (MWL), was listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

It is the second Islamic Equity ETF, allowing Sharia-conscious investors to invest in the top 30 most liquid Sharia-compliant companies. JS Global Capital has been appointed the authorised participant and market maker of the ETF.

Farrukh H. Khan, the CEO and managing director of PSX, welcomed SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, the Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Henrik Persson, and other guests to the gong ceremony to formally mark the listing. MWL was commended for leading this initiative and for its dedication to using technology to democratize access to investment opportunities.

As of March 11, MIIETF was listed on the exchange.