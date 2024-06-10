Ad image
NationalNews

Wife killed by man in Muzaffargarh

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
MUZAFFARGAHR: On Sunday in Rangpur town, a Muzaffargarh suburb, a man killed his wife as a result of domestic abuse. Allah Bukhsh killed his wife Amna Mai, 22, in a domestic violence incident, according to Rangpur police.

The corpse was moved to the hospital for a postmortem examination after the police filed a complaint against the defendant. After shooting his wife, the accused ran away, but according to the police, he will be taken into custody shortly.

HELD: On Sunday, the Layyah police apprehended a group of robbers and found six pilfered cars valued at Rs20 million. Under the direction of SHO Irfan Iftikhar, the Model City Police carried out an operation against the criminal elements, leading to the gang’s arrest.

The stolen property that was found included three cars, a high-roof van, a luxury Hilux car, and other items valued at Rs. 20 million. The original owners of the recovered cars received their keys from Layyah District Police Officer Asadul Rehman.

You Might Also Like

17 days after the victim’s death, the fifth case of polio this year was confirmed.

North Korea’s balloon launch is followed by South Korea’s loudspeaker announcements.

Coach Gary Kirsten of Pakistan defends the New York pitch

The governor claims that Bill’s approval was inevitable.

Prince Rahim opens two solar power plants in Hunza.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article The governor claims that Bill’s approval was inevitable.
Next Article Coach Gary Kirsten of Pakistan defends the New York pitch
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

17 days after the victim’s death, the fifth case of polio this year was confirmed.
Health News
North Korea’s balloon launch is followed by South Korea’s loudspeaker announcements.
News World View
Coach Gary Kirsten of Pakistan defends the New York pitch
News Sports
The governor claims that Bill’s approval was inevitable.
National News