Wife killed by man in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGAHR: On Sunday in Rangpur town, a Muzaffargarh suburb, a man killed his wife as a result of domestic abuse. Allah Bukhsh killed his wife Amna Mai, 22, in a domestic violence incident, according to Rangpur police.

The corpse was moved to the hospital for a postmortem examination after the police filed a complaint against the defendant. After shooting his wife, the accused ran away, but according to the police, he will be taken into custody shortly.

HELD: On Sunday, the Layyah police apprehended a group of robbers and found six pilfered cars valued at Rs20 million. Under the direction of SHO Irfan Iftikhar, the Model City Police carried out an operation against the criminal elements, leading to the gang’s arrest.

The stolen property that was found included three cars, a high-roof van, a luxury Hilux car, and other items valued at Rs. 20 million. The original owners of the recovered cars received their keys from Layyah District Police Officer Asadul Rehman.