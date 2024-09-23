When transporting foreign diplomats in Swat, a blast left one policemen dead and three injured: police

As part of a convoy carrying dignitaries from 12 nations, the policeman’s vehicle was caught in an explosion on Sunday on Malam Jabba Road in the Swat province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of one officer and three injuries, according to authorities.

The convoy included delegates from Indonesia, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Iran, Russia, and Tajikistan, according to Malakand Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Ali Khan, who spoke with Dawn.com.

According to Khan, five people were injured in the bomb, including constables Amanullah and Habib Gul, Sub-Inspector Sar Zameen, and Constable Burhan, who accepted martyrdom.

The impacted area had been sealed off, and the police had begun a search operation to look for suspects, he continued, adding that a sizable detachment of police had arrived at the scene and relief work was underway.

The DIG claims that a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) was the source of the blast.

The DIG told Reuters, “All the ambassadors were safe during the attack and had been moved to a secure location prior to their departure to Islamabad.”

A local chamber of commerce extended an offer to the ambassadors to come and see the area.

As of yet, no one has taken credit for the assault.

Car struck a mine

Concurrently, the Russian Embassy in Islamabad declared on the X platform that the diplomats’ convoy’s car had “hit a mine” in Mingora.

The embassy stated, “On September 22, Ambassador Albert P. Khorev participated in the Swat Tourism Summit, which was organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with several other Ambassadors.”

An escort car struck a mine while traveling from the Khyber Pakhtunkwa town of Mingora to the hotel. Diplomats were uninjured, but a number of cops were.

“We respect our law enforcement officials”: FO

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed the diplomats’ safe arrival in Islamabad and denounced the IED incident.

After visiting Malam Jabba, the convoy was on its way to Islamabad when “an advance scout police vehicle was hit by an IED which resulted in a casualty of the police detail,” according to the statement.

The FO statement said, “The group of diplomats has returned to Islamabad safely.” “We offer our condolences to the families of the three injured in the tragedy as well as the Shaheed, the policeman who was killed.

The statement said, “We honor our law enforcement officials who stand firm in the face of terrorists.” “Such actions will not cause Pakistan to renounce its commitment to combating terrorism.”

PM and President denounce the attack

Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the attack in Swat in statements, according to Radio Pakistan.

The Prime Minister sent his condolences to the dead family and hoped for a “higher status in heaven for the police personnel martyred in the attack.”

Shehbaz continued, “I pray for the injured personnel’s quick recovery and [have] directed that they be given all possible medical assistance.”

The PM declared, “The sacrifices made by the police force in the fight against terrorism are saluted by the entire nation.” “Such cowardly deeds cannot waver our determination to end terrorism entirely.”

President Zardari, meantime, offered his sympathies to the bereaved families and paid tribute to the police man who was slain.

He declared, “Terrorist elements are enemies not only of the country and the nation, but also of humanity,” demonstrating his will to see to it that terrorism is eradicated from the nation.

The provincial government supports terrorism

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed sadness and grief over the attack on the convoy and chastised the PTI-led provincial administration for its inability to stop terrorism.

He declared, “The provincial government’s actions are encouraging terrorists and they are not sincere in establishing peace.” “A plot by forces hostile to Islam and Pakistan is responsible for the attack on the police in Swat.”

An increase in terrorist incidents

Attacks against security personnel, law enforcement organizations, and security checkpoints have increased dramatically in recent times, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Following the TTP’s 2022 breach of a tenuous ceasefire agreement with the government and its threat to target security forces, attacks intensified.

A militant attack on the Banr police station in Swat last month resulted in the martyrdom of one policeman and the injuries of two others.

On August 17, residents of Swat and Lower Dir marched to the streets to demand the arrest of those responsible for the increase in attacks against police.

On August 21, the Swat Qaumi Jirga announced that Swat, along with the rest of Malakand, would “not tolerate the presence of any terrorist in the region.”

The jirga members also declared that the people needed to be prepared to carry out the plan that was developed in order to save their honor, property, and lives in the event that the government failed to act responsibly.

In a resolution adopted at the event, it was vehemently urged that the government give the families of the police officers who died in combat “reasonable compensation” and support for those who are hurt while performing their duties.