US-led coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq was delayed

CAIRO: On Thursday, the foreign ministry of Iraq announced that the “latest developments” had caused a delay in announcing the conclusion of the mission of the US-led coalition. It failed to name the advancements.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry, the US-Iraq Higher Military Commission, which is made up of representatives from both nations, talked about the specifics of removing advisors from military locations.

It added that agreement on a date for the announcement, logistical challenges, and other matters were the only things standing in the way of a deal to end the coalition’s involvement in Iraq.

According to a representative of the foreign ministry, the coalition’s withdrawal is anticipated to be announced early in the next month.

