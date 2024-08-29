Two brothers were “kidnapped” in Dera Ismail Khan by a senior army officer.

DERA ISMAIL Khan: According to police, on Wednesday, a senior army officer and his two brothers were abducted by alleged terrorists as they were gathering with others in the Dera Ismail Khan district to discuss their father’s passing.

The army officer and his two brothers, one employed by the Cantonment Board Head Office in Rawalpindi and the other by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), were being received by mourners at a mosque in Mohalla Khadr Khel, Kalachi tehsil, when they were forcibly removed by suspected militants.

The three officers traveled to their ancestral home to attend their father’s Tuesday funeral prayer.

Higher-ranking police officials did neither acknowledge or deny the occurrence, despite Kulachi police confirming it.

On August 1, armed suspects broke into the vehicle of a private security business that was carrying Rs 40 million in the Kulachi area, inside the boundaries of the Hathala police station.

Later, the hostages were freed, and the van was set on fire, along with the guards, driver, and crew. With the money, the bandits made off.

Shakir Ullah Marwat, the District and Sessions Judge for South Waziristan, was kidnapped on April 27 from Dera Ismail Khan-Tank Road, which is close to Kulachi. He did, however, go back home not long after the incident.