Tomorrow’s OIC meeting will address Israeli misdeeds.

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will discuss the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and its aggressions against Iran’s sovereignty, at an open-ended extraordinary meeting of its executive committee on Wednesday at the level of foreign ministers.

According to a statement released by the secretariat on Monday, the meeting would take place at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.

According to the statement, the gathering was called in response to the crimes that the Israeli military is doing against the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip.

It stated that approximately 91,000 Palestinians have been injured and 40,000 people have died as a result of Israeli activities, the majority of them were women and children. In addition, infrastructure, schools, hospitals, mosques, and historical sites have all been destroyed, along with 430,000 residential dwellings owned by civilians. The attacks have resulted in the displacement of two million Palestinians.

Additionally, Turkey will formally file its declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan of Turkey announced during a press conference in Cairo.

