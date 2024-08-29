Ad image
NewsSports

Spinner Abrar Ahmed gets called back by Pakistan for the last test against Bangladesh.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
After their attempt to play an all-pace assault on a slow track in the series opener in Rawalpindi last week backfired, Pakistan called up leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday for the second and final test against Bangladesh.

Pakistan, who fielded an attack without a single frontline spinner, lost to Bangladesh on Sunday in their first-ever test match.

Their pacers struggled miserably on a slow pitch, but spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz combined for seven wickets to bowl Bangladesh to an unforgettable victory of ten wickets.

The roster has been augmented by Abrar, an uncapped spin bowling all-rounder with 38 wickets from six tests, and Kamran Ghulam.

The PCB added in a statement that all-round player Aamer Jamal had also been summoned back, although his participation was contingent on receiving a fitness clearance.

On Friday, the last exam will start in Rawalpindi as well.

You Might Also Like

Malan, an English hitter, leaves the world of cricket.

Israel’s army strikes four West Bank cities, killing nine people.

Soon, the second phase of the repatriation of Afghan refugees

A nationwide lockdown causes enormous financial losses.

PTCL loses Rs3.4 billion every quarter.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Israel’s army strikes four West Bank cities, killing nine people.
Next Article Malan, an English hitter, leaves the world of cricket.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Malan, an English hitter, leaves the world of cricket.
News Sports
Israel’s army strikes four West Bank cities, killing nine people.
News World View
Soon, the second phase of the repatriation of Afghan refugees
National News Region
A nationwide lockdown causes enormous financial losses.
Business News