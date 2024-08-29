PTCL loses Rs3.4 billion every quarter.

ISLAMABAD Between April and June 2024, the Pakistan Telecom Company Ltd (PTCL) lost a staggering Rs3.4 billion as a result of rising operating costs and rising finance costs.

The loss increased by 61% when compared to Rs2.1 billion during the same time last year, according to the financial figures submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Despite a 21 percent increase in revenues to Rs55.85 billion in April-June 2024 from Rs46.04 billion in the second quarter of 2023, the increase in losses still occurs.

The company’s operating expenses increased by 32 percent to Rs12.97 billion in the second quarter of 2024 from Rs9.8 billion during the same period the previous year.