Pakistan Football League suffers setback as affiliated business departs

KARACHI: Redstrike Sports, the Pakistan Football League’s partner organization that assisted in bringing a number of former football players to the nation, said on Wednesday that it was leaving the league, making things worse for the league.

The eight-team franchise league, which was entering as a stand-alone organization and not authorized by the Pakistan Football Federation, was supposed to debut in November at a lavish ceremony held in Lahore back in July.

The government did support it, but with Redstrike’s withdrawal, there is now uncertainty about its future.

“Amid growing concerns regarding the league’s funding and unpaid invoices to key suppliers,” Redstrike stated that it has made the decision. It occurs following Zabe Khan’s disassociation from the PFL as the former chief operating officer of Global Soccer Ventures, the league’s previous incarnation.

Redstrike’s representative informed Dawn that PFL UK Holdings, headed by chairman Farhan Junejo and chief operating officer Ahmer Kunwer, had not yet sent Redstrike the due payments.

A representative for Redstrike told Dawn, “We had a retainership with the PFL where they had to pay us every month but they haven’t done so for the last three.”

“We’ve made multiple attempts to get in touch with them, but they haven’t replied at all.”

Even after its spectacular debut, there are still doubts about the PFL’s ability to begin operations.