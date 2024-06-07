Nine Indian trekkers are killed by a Himalayan blizzard.

NEW DELHI: Rescue crews airlifted the remains and five survivors of nine Indian hikers who perished in the Himalayas after becoming stuck during a blizzard, according to authorities on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Indian Air Force released video that showed rescue crews in the snow-covered highlands huddled together next to a chopper.

Racing against time, #IAF helicopters have successfully evacuated three survivors and the mortal remains of five trekkers, out of the 15 trekkers who were trapped in severe weather while trekking to Sahastra Tal, Uttarkashi.

Due to the high altitude and undulating terrain, the… pic.twitter.com/lfzE1FHnnD — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 5, 2024

According to top Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the party of climbers, who were from the southern state of Karnataka, were struck by a lot of snowfall in the isolated highlands of Uttarakhand state in north India.

The snow turned into a blizzard. Two trekkers perished from inclement weather by 6 p.m. Wind and snow prevented mobility. It became completely invisible. On the trip, they camped out together for the night. Gowda posted on social media on Wednesday, saying, “A few more people passed away during the night.”

Most of the survivors have reached Dehradun. (for privacy reasons, I am not posting their photos )

I spoke to one. 20 trekkers plus guides started yesterday morning. They reached the destination of yesterday’s trek and were on the way back to camp. At 2 pm weather deteriorated… https://t.co/0kT5o3oKt4 — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) June 5, 2024

The minister said, “Teams arrived at the location early on Wednesday after a guide with the group informed rescuers about the situation on Tuesday evening after trekking for a while to find mobile network connectivity.”