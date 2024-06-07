Nine Indian trekkers are killed by a Himalayan blizzard.

NEW DELHI: Rescue crews airlifted the remains and five survivors of nine Indian hikers who perished in the Himalayas after becoming stuck during a blizzard, according to authorities on Thursday.
On Thursday, the Indian Air Force released video that showed rescue crews in the snow-covered highlands huddled together next to a chopper.
According to top Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the party of climbers, who were from the southern state of Karnataka, were struck by a lot of snowfall in the isolated highlands of Uttarakhand state in north India.
The snow turned into a blizzard. Two trekkers perished from inclement weather by 6 p.m. Wind and snow prevented mobility. It became completely invisible. On the trip, they camped out together for the night. Gowda posted on social media on Wednesday, saying, “A few more people passed away during the night.”
The minister said, “Teams arrived at the location early on Wednesday after a guide with the group informed rescuers about the situation on Tuesday evening after trekking for a while to find mobile network connectivity.”