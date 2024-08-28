Jay Shah of India is appointed ICC chief following Barclay’s resignation.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that Jay Shah of India will take over for New Zealander Greg Barclay as chairman of the organization later this year.

When he takes office on December 1, the 35-year-old Shah—the son of Amit Shah, the home minister of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—will become the youngest ICC chairman in history.

Barclay declined to run for a third term, leaving Shah—the secretary of the wealthiest cricket board in the world and regarded as the game’s most powerful administrator—as the only contender, according to the ICC.

Shah, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council, declared his dedication to promoting the sport, which will make its Olympic comeback in 2028 in Los Angeles after a 128-year hiatus.

“I am dedicated to collaborating closely with the ICC team and our member countries to further expand cricket’s global reach,” Shah declared, expressing his humility at being named.

“At this critical juncture, it is more important than ever to promote the adoption of advanced technologies, balance the coexistence of multiple formats, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets,” the speaker stated.

“We want cricket to become more accessible and well-liked than it has ever been.”

“I am convinced that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics in LA 2028 will propel the sport forward in previously unheard-of ways. It marks a significant turning point in the history of cricket.”

“Embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide,” stated Shah as his goal.

The Indian Cricket Board of Control congratulated him on the achievement as well.

India’s elite cricket players have superstar status thanks to their millions of devoted followers, the highest-paying playing contracts, and unique endorsement partnerships in the world of cricket.

According to certain estimates, Indian cricket brings in more money overall than Bollywood.

A 2018 ICC survey found that over 90% of the sport’s billion-plus global supporters reside in the Indian subcontinent.