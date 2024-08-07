Israel assaults the West Bank and murders twelve Palestinians.

JENIN: With the violence in the occupied region showing no signs of stopping, Palestinian officials stated that Israeli soldiers murdered 12 individuals in three different operations in the northern West Bank on Tuesday.

Israeli forces conducted early-morning operations that resulted in the deaths of five persons in the Jenin area and four in Aqaba town in the Tubas district, according to the health ministry in Ramallah.

In another raid in the community of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin, the Israeli army reported that three people were killed and two were taken into custody.

Prior to this, the Palestinian Red Crescent had announced that two cars in Jenin’s eastern neighborhood had been shelled by the occupation, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Residents of Aqaba reported that Israeli troops clashed with young Palestinians after surrounding Amid Ghanam’s home around daybreak.

According to Tubas governor Ahmed Assad, two teenagers were killed in the fights, including Ghanam, while another youngster died close to a hospital.

He claimed, “Snipers took up positions on neighboring rooftops and shot anyone who moved as the army entered and surrounded the house.”

According to Assad, the adolescent was shot as the soldiers “entered the area of the hospital.” El Razzaq Abu Arra, the mayor of Aqaba, stated that the adolescent “was killed in cold blood.” “The Israelis commit this Zionist crime on a daily basis; it is a systematic crime,” he continued.

rocket and drone attacks

Tuesday saw a number of drone and rocket raids into northern Israel by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, but the group issued a warning that its much-anticipated vengeance for Israel’s execution of a top commander last week was still to come.

Hezbollah claimed to have struck an Israeli military vehicle in one spot and unleashed a barrage of attack drones at two military locations close to Acre in northern Israel.

Numerous hostile drones were detected crossing from Lebanon, according to the Israeli military, and one of them was intercepted.

Seven individuals, one of whom was in severe condition, were reportedly taken to a hospital south of the seaside city of Nahariya, according to Israeli medical officials.

According to the Israeli military, an interceptor “missed the target and hit the ground, injuring several civilians,” which is what led to the injuries, according to an early inquiry. The incident was still being looked into, it stated.

“The response to the assassination of commander Fuad Shukr has not yet come,” a Hezbollah source told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, medical personnel and a security source said that four people had died in an attack on a house in the Lebanese town of Mayfadoun, which is located around 30 kilometers north of the border. Hezbollah fighters were among the dead, according to two more security sources, but the organization had not yet released its customary death announcements.

torture and systemic abuse

According to a report released by the Israeli rights organization B’Tselem, Israel has been engaging in a systematic strategy of torture and abuse of prisoners ever since the Gaza conflict began, subjecting Palestinian detainees to actions ranging from random acts of violence to sexual abuse.

The report, released on Monday, claimed to be based on interviews with 55 Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel who had been imprisoned in Israeli facilities since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which sparked the war, the majority of whom had not been given a chance to defend themselves.

The study stated, “The testimonies unmistakably point to a systematic, institutional policy focused on the ongoing abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.”

Days after the Israeli military arrested nine soldiers on suspicion of gravely abusing a prisoner in a military institution in the Negev desert, the B’Tselem report was released. According to Israeli press sources, one of the soldiers’ elite Hamas unit members had been sexually abused by the soldiers.

According to the report, there have been claims of random beatings, inhumane treatment, sleep deprivation, and “the repeated use of sexual violence, in varying degrees of severity” against Palestinian prisoners.

“The comprehensive image suggests mistreatment and torment executed on directives, completely disregarding Israel’s responsibilities under both national and global legislation,” the statement stated.