India’s coach Rahul Dravid will step down following the T20 World Cup

After nearly three years in command, Rahul Dravid announced on Monday that he will step down as the India coach at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Dravid will not reapply for the position, which has been advertised by the BCCI, India’s governing body of cricket, since last month. His term expires at the end of the month.

Before India’s first-ever game against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, the 51-year-old told reporters, “It is going to be the last one that I am in charge of.”

Unfortunately, I don’t think I’ll be able to reapply given my schedule and where I am in life right now.

“I adore my work.” India coaching has been a lot of fun, and I think it’s a very unique job. Following the 2021 T20 World Cup, the former captain of India succeeded Ravi Shastri as head coach of the team.

His final opportunity to put an end to the nation’s worldwide trophy drought, which dates back to the 2013 Champions Trophy, is this year’s event in the United States and the West Indies.

India was led by Dravid to the finals of the World Test Championship and their domestic 50-over World Cup in the previous year, but they were defeated by Australia both times.

It’s a terrific group of boys to work with, and I really enjoyed working with this team, Dravid added.

To tell the truth, I believe we’ve performed admirably in these competitions.

“The World Test Championship is a little different in that it consists of an entire cycle rather than just one competition, and to qualify for the final, players must do exceptionally well throughout the cycle.

“We had a fantastic run in the 50-over World Cup and advanced to the final. We’ve played with some of the top teams, in my opinion.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2007, India has failed to win the T20 World Cup, and since 2011, they have failed to win the one-day World Cup.

against June 9, India takes against Pakistan in New York, followed three days later by the tournament hosts, the USA, before finishing their group stage match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 15.