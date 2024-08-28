In a Kalabagh clash, two people died and nearly thirty were injured.

MIANWALI: A confrontation between two sectarian groups took place in Kalabagh Town on Monday over the route of a Chehlum procession, leaving at least two persons dead and over thirty injured.

Official sources said that the deceased were identified as Kukranwala resident Daleel Abbas, son of Aqeel Abbas, and Mari resident Ali, son of Barkatullah.

More than thirty people with bullet injuries were sent to Kalabagh THQ Hospital, according to sources with Rescue 1122. Of them, two were transported to a hospital in Rawalpindi due to their serious condition, and 26 were later taken by Rescue 1122 ambulances to Mianwali DHQ Hospital.

Dawn was informed by DHQ hospital sources that 26 injured individuals are receiving the finest care possible, and it is anticipated that seven of them would be released in a day or two.

IGP, home secy visit the town amid turmoil; Mianwali district imposes Section 144

According to the local sources, the fighting between the two parties began on Monday night and continued until late at night.

In the meantime, police contingents and Rangers continued to patrol the region to prevent any untoward occurrence on Tuesday as the markets in Kalabagh Town remained closed per the request of local merchant bodies.

Owing to the delicate nature of the situation, the Punjab government implemented Section 144 in the Mianwali district. Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department filed a formal complaint about the incident, accusing numerous named and unidentified individuals of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.

Along with a group of religious experts, Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Usman Anwar, and Home Secretary, Noorul Amin Mengal, visited Mianwali and Kalabagh on Tuesday.

Among the ulema who accompanied the IGP and Punjab home secretary were Mufti Raghib Naeemi, Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council; Hafiz Zubair Hassan, Divisional Peace Committee Lahore; Qasim Ali Qasmi, Deputy Principal of Jamia Ashrafia Lahore; and Punjab home secretary, Hafiz Zubair Hassan.

The district peace committee members and local leaders of competing sectarian organizations met separately with the IGP and the home secretary during the visit, and they were counseled to uphold their commitment to preserving peace in the region.

The leaders of the two sects promised to follow the agreement they had made a few days prior on the path of the Chehlum procession, which they had signed in front of the district peace committee. The leaders said that a few miscreants started the fight.

Concerned by the altercation, the locals criticized the actions of the police and other law enforcement agencies for not stopping the armed miscreants in the processions.