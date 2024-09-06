In 2023, 35 percent of all service sector exports were in the IT industry.

ISLAMABAD: According to a recent report, Pakistan’s exports of IT services have increased by 2.7 times since 2014 and would account for 35% of all exports from the service industry in 2023.

The prime minister and the minister of information technology were present at the unveiling of the study, “Agay Barho: Empowering Pakistan’s Digital Economy,” on Thursday.

Pakistan has enormous potential to grow the share of its digital exports, according to a report as part of Google’s “Agay Barho” project. This potential may be specifically realized by creating new digital solutions that are exportable, lowering the cost of entering foreign markets, and streamlining export procedures.

According to the analysis, by 2030, Pakistan’s yearly export value might increase by Rs1.8 trillion thanks to mobile apps, online video services, and cross-border e-commerce.

Speaking at the occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, emphasized the need of cooperation between the public and private sectors and the enormous potential for digital exports to revolutionize the economy.

In order for “non-conventional modes” to fully capitalize on Pakistan’s digital economy, she also made a call.

The minister expressed gratitude to Google for giving young people in Pakistan approximately 960,000 jobs by 2023. “The country’s potential in the digital world and Google’s commitment to upskilling and uplifting the youth are demonstrated by the success of Google’s initiatives.”

Google Pakistan’s country director, Farhan S. Qureshi, stated that programs like Google Developer and Career Certificates assist people and companies in realizing the full potential of artificial intelligence.

According to Mr. Qureshi, Google’s AI-powered products have boosted the Pakistani economy by Rs3.9 trillion. The multinational tech giant plans to manufacture 500,000 Chromebooks in Pakistan. “[This] represents a major advancement in Pakistan’s digital transformation process.”

With the Agay Barho program, Google concentrated on enhancing the technological proficiency of regional developers.

Through its partners, TechValley and the Pakistan Freelancers Association, the business gave 44,500 Google Career Certificate (GCC) scholarships to women and students last year. By 2024, it hopes to give out an additional 45,000 scholarships.

According to the report, new opportunities and access to international markets are being created by digital technologies, especially artificial intelligence, which is significantly contributing to the acceleration of exports.

It emphasized the necessity of funding human resources’ digital skill development and education in order to maintain their competitiveness and get them ready to engage in the digital economy.