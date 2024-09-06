FO believes that terrorist hideouts are not just Pakistan’s problem.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokeswoman stated on Thursday that Pakistan is not the only country concerned about terrorist groups’ hideouts in Afghanistan, as the UN has drawn attention to their operations in the neighboring nation.

In response to a query during her weekly press briefing, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan has frequently provided proof of actions taken by terrorist organizations with headquarters in Afghanistan.

She stated that Pakistan is not the only country concerned about this and that UN reports have also brought attention to the actions of these groups.

The largest terrorist organization in Afghanistan, according to a July UN report, is the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is banned and has received “operational and logistical support” from Al Qaeda groups as well as the Afghan Taliban.

The spokesman claims that even UN assessments have shown that these groups have been active in Afghanistan and that “all member states” have been invited to the SCO trade conference in Islamabad.

The TTP fighters that were outlawed were estimated to number between 6,000 and 6,500.

Regarding the recently enacted women’s rights legislation in Afghanistan, she stated that Pakistan maintains a consistent stance on women’s right to education.

Each and every man and woman is entitled to an education. Since women’s rights are guaranteed under the Pakistani Constitution, we want equal rights for all women.

Israel’s crimes committed in Gaza

The spokesperson for the FO denounced as a violation and disrespect for international law the attack by Israeli occupation troops on refugee camps in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin and Tulkarm cities.

“The Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of individuals seeking shelter in refugee camps is an additional violation of international humanitarian law, indicating their disrespect for international law and fundamental principles of human decency and appropriate conduct in international affairs.”

She stated that “Pakistan calls for an immediate cessation of these raids masquerading as military operations in the West Bank” and that “aggression” is not the way to bring about enduring peace.

The spokeswoman urged the UN Security Council to uphold Israel’s responsibility for war crimes, prevent further attacks against civilians, and take action to safeguard Palestinians.

Conflict in Kashmir

The spokeswoman dismissed any narrative that implied the conflict “has been or can be settled unilaterally” in response to a question concerning the recent remarks made by the Indian foreign minister on India-held Kashmir.

It is a recognized international dispute that needs to be settled in line with the decisions made by the UN Security Council and the desires of the people of Kashmir.

During her media briefing on the recent 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Cameroon, she stated that Foreign Secretary Muhammad Sajjad Qazi represented Pakistan.

The forum reiterated its agreement on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, stating that a UN-supervised plebiscite and a final settlement in line with UN Security Council resolutions were essential for long-term peace and stability in South Asia.

In a same vein, she said, the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir convened outside the conference and reiterated its backing for the Kashmiri people’s cause.

She continued, “We applaud the statements made on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the Contact Group and the Council of Foreign Ministers.

The spokesperson said that on September 12, the SCO member nations’ Ministers for Foreign Economic and Trade Activity would convene for their 23rd meeting in Islamabad.

All SCO member country heads of relevant ministries have received invitations from Pakistan.