EU ban on airlines from Pakistan “unchanged”

RAWALPINDI: In light of persistent safety concerns expressed by recent reviews, the European Union has decided to maintain its limitations on Pakistani carriers, notably Pakistan International carriers (PIA). The decision comes after a thorough assessment by the EU Air Safety Committee, which is highlighted by the potential for further inspections.

The committee decided at its most recent meetings that there wasn’t enough justification to change the list of airlines that are currently banned from operating in the EU. The ruling is especially relevant to airlines that hold a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) certification.

A critical examination of the PCAA’s involvement in safety oversight was conducted on-site from November 27 to November 30, 2023, and several areas of concern were uncovered. Despite the authority being manned by technically qualified professionals, these included serious understaffing in the Flight Standards Directorate as well as departures from established safety protocols.

There’s still opportunity for improvement, according to the most recent report; no official statement from the air safety organization yet.

On May 6, 2024, the PCAA responded by presenting a corrective action plan that included the steps taken to address the identified flaws. In May, this concept was brought up at a hearing with the EU safety committee.

“Special attention should be given to the continuous monitoring of the safety situation and developments in Pakistan, through the regular organization of technical meetings in Brussels before each EU Air Safety Committee, and regular progress reporting from PCAA,” the European Union Air Safety Committee concluded.

It also kept open the option of calling the PCAA to a second hearing at upcoming meetings of the EU Air Safety Committee, should the need arise.

The panel also emphasized that a key component of a functional PCAA is maintaining leadership stability within the authority, which calls for the government’s ongoing support.

“The commission believes that at this point there are no grounds for amending the list of air carriers, which are subject to an operating ban within the union with respect to air carriers certified in Pakistan, in accordance with the common criteria set out in the regulation,” the report stated.

It further stated that, in accordance with regulation EU 965/2012, EU member states shall prioritize ramp inspections of air carriers certified in Pakistan to confirm their effective compliance with the applicable international safety standards.

According to the rule, “further action by the commission may become necessary where any relevant safety information reveals imminent safety risks resulting from non-compliance with the relevant international safety standard.”

A PCAA representative refrained from commenting in spite of these events, pending an official announcement from the EU.

“As we have been waiting for an official statement from the EU, let us wait for that. These items are comparatively old, he remarked.

Aviation experts, on the other hand, bemoan the lost chance to bring PIA’s operations back to life in European nations, seeing it as a blow to the government’s larger investment plans.