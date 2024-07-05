Bilawal demands dismantling the myth of terrorism.

QUETTA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized on Thursday the necessity of reversing the narrative of terrorism in order to combat it and the significance of bringing political stability and peace back to Balochistan through grassroots political processes.

After arriving in Quetta for a two-day visit, Mr. Bhutto-Zardari made these statements during a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Chief Secretary Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers, inspector general of police, and chief secretary were present during the meeting.

The provincial administration was encouraged by the PPP chairman to speed the process of compensating those impacted by the floods in 2022. “The housing project for those impacted by the floods ought to go more quickly. He said that every effort should be made to help the bereaved people of Sindh and Balochistan.

He applauded the creation of the first youth policy in Balochistan and emphasized the need for its execution in order to give the young greater chances.

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari was briefed on a number of prominent Balochistani programs, such as the People’s Green Bus Service, People’s Air Ambulance, and the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program. The creation of the NICVD and the Gambat Institute of Liver Transplant in Quetta, the Skilled Workers Card Program, and the Rescue 1122 Service were among the other initiatives listed.

In order to assist the farmers of Balochistan, a new project to convert over 30,000 agricultural tube wells to solar energy has begun, and tractor subsidies will be given. Additionally, Rs 4 billion has been set aside for interest-free loans to unemployed graduates and Rs 10 billion for the next phase of the Kachhi Canal project from the Indus River.

Approximately 30,000 youth will receive training over the course of two years and be given prospects for employment overseas under the Youth Skills Development Programme.