Belarus and Pakistan investigate joint venture possibilities for a tractor plant

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Pakistan and Belarus talked about potential joint venture ideas to build a tractor plant in the nation.

During a meeting between Belarusian Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Vadim Shagoiko and Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, a consensus was achieved on this idea.

Both parties committed to working together to develop a vaccine against foot-and-mouth disease in order to save livestock as well as to increase agricultural engineers’ proficiency in the design of machinery.

The minister presented a comprehensive plan for collaboration in the fields of livestock, seeds, agriculture mechanization, and expanding market access for livestock and agricultural products. In order to promote and strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership in agriculture and livestock, he emphasized how much Pakistan values Belarus’s active involvement.

In order to guarantee that this collaboration is advantageous to both parties, Pakistan has carefully reviewed the requests made by the Belarusian side and has provided suggestions in response.

The minister added that Belarus should allow Pakistani fruits to enter its market.

In response, Mr. Hussain stated that Pakistan was prepared to support investment in veterinary medicine. Vadim Shagoiko also voiced his nation’s interest in establishing a veterinary medicine plant in Pakistan.