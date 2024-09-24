Azma Bokhari reports that KP CM’s software has been upgraded in Lahore.

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s software has been upgraded in Lahore, according to Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

After attending the hearing in her fictitious video case here on Monday, she spoke with media outside the Lahore High Court and said that the FIA director general’s absence was the reason for the new adjournment of the hearings. She remarked, “Gandapur’s software has been updated in Lahore.”

She claimed that Advocate Azhar went with Falak Javed’s father, who talked about her phony video once more. Javed “encouraged other women to follow her lead,” according to her.

Falak Javed’s lewd comments are a reflection of her poor upbringing. Every time the law is applied, her parents present themselves as innocent. Three times, Azhar Siddique was discovered to have submitted forged affidavits and signed documents, the source stated.

Ms. Bokhari responded that the PTI has a team that participated in similar actions when questioned why Ms. Javed removed the phony video if she had done nothing wrong. She claimed that although women in our society were intimidated into giving up on their causes, she was fearless and unafraid of anyone.