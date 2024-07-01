As a coaster and trailer collide on Karachi’s Mauripur Road, seven people die.

On Karachi’s Mauripur Road on Sunday, a coaster overturned after hitting a trailer, resulting in seven fatalities and six injuries, according to police.

Four women and two children were among the deceased in the tragedy, according to a statement from the Mauripur police station.

Sughra, forty, Shazia, forty-five, Kinza Ahmed, ten, Qadeer Abdul Jabbar, fourteen, Sakeena Manzoor, six, Zeenat Hayat, four, and an unidentified forty-year-old were among the deceased.

The injured, who comprised two females and a child, were Azhar, 35; Bushra, 35; Shabbir, 35; Sadiq, 25; Zainab, 20; and Mudasir, 10 years old.

As stated in the police statement, additional investigation is ongoing. The injured and the deceased were transported to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

According to Mauripur Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Tufail, the victims were relatives who were heading to the seashore for a picnic.

According to the SHO, the coaster, which was approaching from behind and appeared to be speeding, collided with the trailer as it made a U-turn, causing it to overturn.

He went on to say that the driver of the coaster was among the injured, and the driver of the trailer had escaped.

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, expressed sorrow on the lives lost in the event in the interim.

He issued a statement ordering the administrations of SMBB Institute of Trauma, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, and CHK to give the injured passengers the best care possible.



Additionally, he called for a thorough report from Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon and gave the police strong instructions on how to stop road accidents.



“Drivers who speed [their vehicles] even on congested roads ought to have their licenses suspended.” In addition to destroying happy homes, speeding has claimed the lives of innocent youngsters, according to CM Shah’s statement.

Last month, a pile-up tragedy in Loonikot near Nooriabad on the M9 motorway claimed three lives and injured as many more.

On May 25, a pickup truck and a trailer crashed near Jhirk, Thatta, resulting in at least five fatalities and eleven injuries.

Days later, in Washuk, Balochistan, a bus slid into a ravine, resulting in at least 28 deaths and 22 injuries.