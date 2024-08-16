Arshad Nadeem receives Rs. 50m from Sindh CM for his Olympic success.

KARACHI: On Thursday, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah gave record-breaking Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem a warm welcome and presented him with medals in recognition of his remarkable feat.

At the CM House, the CM honored the javelin thrower’s historic accomplishments and emphasized the significance of winning more gold medals to inspire the country.

He emphasized the potential of Pakistan’s 240 million people and recommended that the nation aim to win 24 gold medals in international competitions.

The CM declared, “Arshad Nadeem is our national pride.” “You [Arshad Nadeem] have created history and serve as an inspiration for our nation’s youth,” he remarked, adding that “the incredible triumph on the global arena demonstrates that perseverance triumphs over all shortcomings and challenges.”

The provincial cabinet meeting was in session when Arshad Nadeem and Planning & Development Minister Nasir Shah came at the CM House. The CM took a brief break to personally greet the gold medallist.

His incredible performance of breaking the record with a throw of 92.97 meters was praised by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, inspiring people worldwide.

Arshad Nadeem conveyed his appreciation to the chief minister for his encouragement and assistance. He talked about how the chief minister’s congrats on the phone call inspired him to aim for even higher achievements.

During the conference, the Olympian champion proudly displayed his Olympic Gold Medal, igniting pride and a strong sense of national accomplishment among those present. The members of the government praised and congratulated Nadeem.

The chief minister gave Nadeem Rs. 50 million in appreciation for his extraordinary accomplishments, along with traditional Sindhi presents like an Ajrak, a hat, a khes, and other mementos.

The P&D minister gave Arshad Nadeem’s mother a car as a thank you for raising such a courageous and talented son.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon also promised to give the vehicle an elegant license plate.

The Minister of Local Government, Saeed Ghani, said that Arshad Nadeem would be honored with a major road in Karachi named in his honor, in recognition of his achievements to the country.

Additionally, Sardar Mohammad Bux Maher, the minister of sports, gave Nadeem a check that was paid for both departmental and private monies.

Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic gold medallist, joined Governor Kamran Khan Tessori to Mazar-i-Quaid, where they placed a wreath at the mausoleum and gave fateha. They left their notes in the visitors’ book as well.

The governor of Sindh thanked the national hero for coming to Karachi after the visit.