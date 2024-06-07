A new method of payment for freelancers

KARACHI: Over 50,000 independent contractors in Pakistan have registered with Elevate since its introduction earlier this year in order to get their revenues from outside.

The number of freelancers in the nation is rising quickly, but the majority of them are dissatisfied with the excessive fees banks charge for their services.

The London and Dubai-based fintech company Elevate has raised $5 million to expand into South Asia. Ten million dollars in debt and equity have been raised by the company from investors.

Users of JazzCash surpass 11m

With over 11 million active users, JazzCash is a top digital financial services platform and mobile wallet. throughout total, 44 million people have registered on JazzCash, including over 30 percent of female users, 17 million active users per month, 300,000 merchants, and more than 245,000 agents throughout Pakistan.

US envoy makes NSCL visit

Tuesday saw a US delegation tour the National Steel Complex (NSCL) at Port Qasim. The delegation was led by Acting Consul General Jimmy Mauldin of the US Consulate in Karachi.

It is the first and biggest completely integrated environmentally friendly steel complex in the nation and employs Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) technology, according to a press statement.

Mauldin emphasized how important a strong steel industry is to promoting economic growth. He saw the NSCL as a possible engine for Pakistan’s industrial development. The US’s dedication to enhancing commercial relations with the two countries is demonstrated by this visit.