A body wants stiffer penalties for those who produce phony seeds.

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research has recommended both penalties and jail for dealers of counterfeit seeds, highlighting the necessity of strict legal action against them.

The group suggested raising the maximum sentence for this violation to two years and the maximum fine to Rs. two million during a meeting on Wednesday that was chaired by MNA Syed Tariq Hussain.

The ministry gave the committee an update on the investigation into the selling of fake seeds being conducted by the Special Inquiry Commission, noting that a final report was anticipated in the coming days.

The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research was held under the Chairmanship of Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA at Parliament House today. #NACommittee @NAofPakistan @FoodSecurityPK@RTanveerPMLN @PTVNewsOfficial @Tariqhsyed https://t.co/g8Zx5YjJxY pic.twitter.com/EwuKeaihjU — Committees of NA (@NA_Committees) September 25, 2024

National Food Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the committee during the Seed Amendment Bill 2024 discussion that resolutions from the provincial assemblies, as required by Article 144 of the Constitution, would be submitted prior to the bill becoming law. Telephonic consent had been obtained from provincial governments through their respective chief secretaries.

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association expressed displeasure with the FBR’s arbitrary levies. The ministry was instructed by the committee to discuss this matter with the FBR and provide an update at the following meeting.

Furthermore, in order to improve locust control operations, the Department of Plant Protection was directed to work with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and submit a report on short-term overhaul measures.