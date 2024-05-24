Policy to stop immigrants from receiving CNICs soon

ISLAMABAD Outraged by the revelations regarding the fictitious issue of passports and computerized national identity cards (CNICs) to foreign nationals, the administration has made the decision to develop a national registration policy aimed at closing all gaps in the system.

Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the federal interior minister, issued this decision on Thursday while presiding over a review meeting on the National Database Registra­tion Authority (Nadra) here.

The minister stated that a thorough policy should be created in this area since citizenship and identity card authenticity are extremely important. According to him, giving Nadra access to union councils is practically necessary because they serve as the framework for the procedure.

According to him, the policy will make person registration transparent and error-free.

The new rule will also prohibit foreign nationals from registering as citizens. During the conference, the proposal to expand the number of Nadra centers in six major cities was also reviewed. In addition to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, it was agreed to add Multan to the list of locations for future Nadra centers.

Concerns about registering a married woman’s father or spouse’s name on her passport were voiced, therefore the interior minister also established a commission to investigate the matter.

The issue was raised during a Geo News segment that included attorney Khadija Bukhari, a petitioner in a case that the Lahore High Court is currently hearing.

A committee has been tasked by the interior minister with finding a practical solution to the issue.