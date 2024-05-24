Pakistan demands responsibility in areas it has seized

UN Security Council: Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to punish war criminals politically and legally, stop arming them, and hold those responsible for these atrocities accountable.

Pakistan also demanded the protection of people under foreign occupation, including the deployment of UN peacekeepers, during a Security Council discussion on the safety of civilians in violent situations.

Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, described grave human rights abuses in Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

The Pakistani envoy said that the ICJ’s designation of the “plausible genocide” in Palestine was a “blot on the world’s conscience and will forever haunt the perpetrators.”

Citing a long list of crimes, Ambassador Akram described the current humanitarian disaster in Gaza.