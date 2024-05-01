On Friday, China’s lunar probe will carry out Pakistan’s “historic” lunar mission

Pakistan’s “historic” lunar mission, iCube-Q, will be launched on May 3 at 12:50 p.m. on board China’s Chang’e 6 lunar probe from Hainan, China, according to a Tuesday statement from the Institute of Space Technology.

The Institute of Space Technology (IST) claims that it worked with Pakistan’s national space agency Suparco and China’s Shanghai University SJTU to design and develop the satellite ICUBE-Q.

The lunar surface is imaged by two optical cameras carried by the ICUBE-Q orbiter.

The Chang’e 6 mission has successfully integrated iCube-Q after it underwent testing and qualification.

The sixth in China’s series of lunar exploration missions is called Chang’e 6.

Live coverage of the launch event will be available on the IST website and social media pages.

China’s lunar mission will land on the moon’s far side in order to gather surface samples and bring them back to Earth for analysis.

Pakistan will benefit from the mission since it includes the IST-developed CubeSat Satellite iCube-Q.

CubeSats are tiny satellites that are primarily distinguished by their uniform design and compact size.

They are built in the form of a cube and are made up of modular parts that follow predetermined dimensions.

These satellites, which were placed in orbit for a variety of reasons, frequently weigh only a few kilograms.

CubeSats were primarily designed to support space exploration-related scientific research, technology development, and educational programs.

Numerous missions, such as Earth observation, remote sensing, atmospheric research, communications, astronomy, and technological demonstration, made use of these satellites.

Owing to their small size and very low cost in comparison to conventional satellites, CubeSats provided universities, research centers, and commercial organizations with chances to take part in space missions and collect important data for innovation and scientific advancement.

They facilitate access to space for a wider range of users and foster collaboration within the space community by acting as testing grounds for novel ideas and technologies.

India made history last August when it became the first country to land a probe close to the Moon’s south pole, marking a significant victory for its expansive yet affordable space program.