In two accidents in Balochistan, four members of a family were killed and fifteen injured.

QUETTA: On Thursday, two traffic incidents in the Balochistani districts of Zhob and Uthal resulted in the deaths of four family members and the injuries of fifteen more.

Two women and two children were killed when a tractor-trolley carrying a nomad family headed toward the Sar-Kach district of Zhob flipped and fell into a ditch, according to officials. Five additional family members sustained injuries.

Rescuers and Levies personnel raced to the scene, transferring the injured and dead to the Zhob district hospital. Afterwards, relatives received the bodies.

Speeding caused the driver to lose control of the tractor-trolley, which led to the disaster.

Ten persons were injured in another incident that happened on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway in the Winder region of the Lasbela district. The passenger coach was traveling from Quetta to Karachi when it toppled.

After learning of the collision, police raced to the scene and transported the injured people to Winder Hospital. The accident was caused by their speeding.

Honor killing

In the name of honor, an armed man killed a man and a woman in the Dera Allahyar neighborhood of the Jaffarabad district.

A guy killed a man and a woman on Thursday in Dera Allahyar’s Goth Gormani neighborhood in the name of honor, according to the police.

Police arrived quickly and moved the victims’ bodies to the Dera Allahyar district hospital.

The relatives of the two victims later received the bodies.

Authorities declared that the killing was an act of honor, and they were looking into the incident and trying to apprehend the man who was responsible for the double homicide.

corpse full with bullets discovered

Authorities from Levies discovered a young man’s bullet-riddled body in the Noshki district’s Hazarjuft neighborhood. After the body was taken to the district hospital, Muhammad Fahim, a Killi Sharif Khan Badini native, was identified.

A family member informed Levies officials, “The man went for a picnic along with his friend on Wednesday and today we received his body.”

There was an ongoing inquiry into the murder.

Man killed by gunshot

In Panjgur district’s Washbood region, two men were shot by unidentified persons, one of them died and the other injured.

The two victims were targeted in their car, according to the police. Both the injured and the body were taken to a district hospital.

Police said they were looking into the killing, but they did not know what caused it.