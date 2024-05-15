In Bahawalpur, an ex-cop kills his wife and daughter with the help of his son.

BAHAWALPUR: In the early hours of Tuesday, within the boundaries of Baghdadul Jadid police station, a retired police official and his son are accused of shooting and killing their wife and daughter, as well as gravely wounding their other son, over a property dispute at 12-A village.

The district police claim that the double murder is a result of a family argument concerning land and a marriage issue involving the daughters of the suspect and Tabbasum Parveen, the woman who was killed.

After killing his daughter Sidra Bibi, 22, and killing Tabbasum Parveen, 55, retired policeman Aslam and his son Ahmed, according to the police, managed to escape while hurting his other son Shehzad Khurram.

A police team arrived at the location quickly after receiving information, moving the dead to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) so that an autopsy could be performed. The young person who had been hurt was also brought to the BVH for care.

The police filed Form No. 801/24 under Sections 302, 324, and 34 of the PPC against the suspects in response to a complaint from Tabbasum’s brother, Adnan Sadiq, about the deceased woman.

Teams have been sent, according to the police, to make their arrest.

ARRESTED COPS: The police station house officer (SHO) in Mumtazabad, Multan, along with his four subordinates have been arrested on suspicion of selling the foreign liquor that was seized rather than depositing it with Malkhana.

Police sources claim that SHO Muhammad Asif held a shipment of foreign alcohol in his office following its recovery from paddlers, and that he did so in collusion with ASI Imran, moharrar Aqeel, naib moharrar Arsalan, and Malkhana moharrar Majid Ali.

FIR stating that the suspects’ charas had been taken.

The recovered booze was allegedly sold by the SHO and his subordinates to Khadeja Bibi and her accomplices, Danish and Dilawar, who were later taken into custody by the police in New Multan.

During questioning, the three suspects admitted to the New Multan police that they purchased the alcohol from Mumtazabad SHO Asif.

Officer Sadiq Dogar of Multan City Police took notice of the situation, suspended the offending officers, and issued an arrest warrant.

Three of the suspects have been taken into custody by the police thus far, and searches are being carried out to apprehend the other two officers.

A departmental investigation against the alleged police officers has also been mandated by the CPO.

BAN: The division’s government offices are not allowed to use plastic bottles, plates, glasses, or other similar goods, according to Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chattha’s directive.

A memorandum distributed here on Tuesday states that the commissioner gave the district, divisional, and regional heads of every government department in the division the order to immediately cease using plastic items in their offices.

POSTPONED: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench postponed until May 27 the hearing of a case contesting the appointment of ten special secretaries in south Punjab.

Through his attorney Aftab Mubarak, the PTI’s former minister Samiullah Chaudhry said in the petition that the appointments were made by the Punjab government with the intention of weakening the south Punjab secretariat in Multan and Bahawalpur.

According to the appeal, there is also an attempt to take away the authority granted to the 17 administrative secretaries who work at the South Secretariat.



Following Chaudhry’s attorney’s argument, the LHC bench requested additional legal counsel and opinions, setting a date for the next hearing of May 27.