50°C temperatures increase in Sindhi cities

KARACHI: On Thursday, the third day of a week-long heatwave predicted to lessen in severity after May 27 nationwide, the mercury shot to 48 degrees Celsius and beyond in 11 cities in Sindh, with reports of four to five degrees Celsius over average.

Jacobabad, Dadu, and Mohenjo Daro continued to be the warmest locations in Sindh and the entire county for the second day in a row, based on data from the Met department. These cities saw a sharp increase in temperature on Thursday, rising from 49°C the previous day to 50°C.

At 49.3°C, Khairpur set a new record, followed by 48.5°C in Rohri, 46.5°C in Hyderabad, 46.5°C and Tando Jam in Hyderabad, 44.5°C in Sakrand and Mirpurkhas, 41.5°C in Badin, and 39°C in Thatta.

Additionally, Jacobabad recorded the most departure from its typical May temperature of 43.8°C, at 6.2°C.

Karachi experienced 38.2°C, 2.4°C above average, and 62 percent humidity, translating into a feel-like temperature of about 40°C.

May temperatures in the cities of Mohenjo Daro, Dadu, and Jacobabad are known to reach 50°C. Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sarfaraz stated, “In fact, Jacobabad had 52°C in April of 2022. We anticipate a continued increase in temperature for at least three more days.”

“Hard weather is expected to continue until at least June 3.” For Sindh at least, there is no chance of relief. In other areas of Punjab, the heat wave might end after June 4, he added.

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
