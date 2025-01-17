UK lawmakers learn of Pakistan’s human rights abuses

LONDON: British lawmakers gathered at Portcullis House on Wednesday to discuss growing claims of political persecution and human rights abuses in Pakistan.

Concerns about the deterioration of democracy, enforced disappearances, and the use of military courts to punish civilians were the main topics of the event, which was organized by the recently established Friends of Democratic Pakistan-UK (FODP) group.

Around a dozen UK MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, Naz Shah, Preet Kaur, and Andrew Pakes, as well as political activists, former Imran Khan administration officials, and victims of alleged transnational repression, attended the briefing, which was led by James Frith MP.

The occasion offered a forum for talking about Pakistan’s current political situation and how it affects democratic governance and human rights.

Safina Faisal, the founder of FODP, emphasized the importance of holding Pakistan’s military institution responsible for any transgressions of international law.

She brought attention to the predicament of women, journalists, and political workers, many of whom have been subjected to abuse and arbitrary detentions.

“The military trials of civilians, enforced disappearances, and the killing of peaceful protesters are serious issues that need immediate attention,” she said.

Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and the head of a new group describe the alleged abuse of PTI supporters.

Former Imran Khan aide Zulfi Bukhari of the PTI provided graphic information of the purported deaths of hundreds of protesters during a PTI demonstration on November 26.

Additionally, he referenced a United Nations study that deemed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan unlawful and described the harsh conditions of his confinement as cruel.

Ms. Faisal, who identified herself as a company owner in the UK, stated that the police attack on Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s vehicle served as the catalyst for her.

“I was really sorry for her. It pains me to watch how people are treated in Pakistan because I am accustomed to being treated like a human here in the UK.

You can demonstrate in front of Downing Street in the United Kingdom. No one will kidnap you if you question your PM.

She stated that in addition to “raising my voice for women, including PTI activists, who have faced injustice,” she supports the party even though she is not affiliated with it.

Zulfi Bukhari said that PTI members were routinely tortured to quell dissent, with some of the abuse taking place in public. “Politicians have been blackmailed using intimate videos as a weapon,” he claimed.

Additionally, he asserted that Imran Khan was being kept in solitary confinement with little access to family or legal representation.

Imran Khan’s former accountability czar, Shehzad Akbar, discussed the persecution of British Pakistanis. He described the intimidation and kidnappings his own family experienced.

He said that the Pakistani government was employing judicial manipulation and fraudulent elections to extend its hold on power, saying, “This is not about political rivalry; it’s about dismantling democracy itself.”

In his speech, Lord Daniel Hannan also bemoaned the conditions in Pakistan under martial law.

“I have only democratic interests in this matter, not conscience interests,” he declared. The breakdown of personal freedom and the rule of law in a nation like Pakistan, to whom we have close links, is something I find incomprehensible. Since 1945, we anticipated that Pakistan would become more democratic.

Participants demanded an impartial international investigation into human rights violations, the release of political detainees, and the restoration of judicial independence at the close of the session. Targeted penalties against violating officials, the release of the Commonwealth election observation report, and assurances of fair prosecutions for those charged were among the specific demands.

This session comes after a similar parliamentary hearing last summer that also brought Imran Khan’s detention and the protests that followed in Pakistan to the public’s notice.