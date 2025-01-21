The Kurram operation targets the hideouts of miscreants.

PESHAWAR / KURRAM: Security forces utilized helicopters to target miscreant positions in several sections of central Kurram on Monday as part of an operation to bring peace to the unrest-plagued tribal district.

Several families have been compelled to relocate to Thall in Hangu via Chapri Phattak as a result of the operation, which kept the curfew in effect in Bagan and the adjacent areas until January 19.

According to locals, two gunship helicopters shelled the alleged militant hideouts in the central Kurram regions of Pastwani, Manddara, Sangrobba, and Jarrni. Nevertheless, there were no documented miscreants’ losses.

According to people with knowledge of the military-led campaign against criminals, which got underway Sunday night, weapons would be gathered in stages in compliance with the peace deal that all parties signed on December 31.

They declared that bunkers would be destroyed and that the state had made the decision to deal harshly and impartially with the district’s miscreants.

Although some Kurram elders asked the military, police, and administration to delay the operation due to the cold weather, stating that it would be difficult for the displaced people to survive in camps, the operation went on. However, the officials denied the plea, stating that the operation could not be postponed any longer for the sake of a lasting peace.

Kurram Displacement

Due to the expected military operation, 14 households, totaling 91 people, moved from Bagan, Lower Kurram to Thall, according to sources.

However, because the location of the five suggested sites has not been decided, camps have not yet been set up.

Officials said that 23 vehicles from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority arrived in Hangu bearing aid supplies for the Bagan refugees. The Hangu government received the trucks that were filled with 1,000 mattresses, 500 tents, food, and other necessities.

The Hangu assistant commissioner’s focal point, Nawab Bangash, stated that because of the rain at the designated camp areas, the supplies needed to set up the camps for the temporarily displaced people were moved to the tehsil building.

A separate FIR filed with the KP police’s Counter Terrorism Department led to the booking of 19 people, alleging that heavy weapons were used in an attack on the convoy on its way to Kurram. After the incident, the convoy was plundered by about 200 people, and the cars were burned.

On January 16, a convoy of 35 cars bringing food and other necessities was attacked in Bagan, resulting in the martyrdom of two security officials and the injuries of four more. A number of drivers were also killed in the attack.