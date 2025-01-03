The government takes action to use energy efficiently.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has requested that the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and four other provinces apply energy-saving building rules.

This program is applicable to home developments, private commercial buildings, and public sector projects. In order to minimize energy losses and lessen the need for expenditures in power plants, it also contains instructions for limiting urban expansion.

Additionally, the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC-2023), created by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (Neeca) and authorized by the National Economic Council (NEC) last year, has been requested to be followed in federal development projects by the federal ministries of planning and development as well as science and technology.

In addition to the ministers of planning, science, and technology, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari sent separate letters to each of the chief ministers and prime ministers of AJK on Thursday, urging them to implement ECBC-2023 as soon as possible in their respective fields and in accordance with applicable building codes.

According to the power minister, the initiative’s goal is to support economic growth.

The minister pointed out that the nation’s building industry, which used more than 60% of the energy, was a major contributor to the power crisis. “High cooling loads from traditional building designs that ignore energy efficiency during their design, construction, and operation phases drive this demand to intensify during the summer.”

Concrete jungles appeared in practically every province and city, and it was seen that a significant portion of the increase in energy demand came from construction designs and structures in the public and private sectors. Along with the financial strain on individuals, this resulted in needless and increased lighting, cooling, and heating requirements, which in turn led to further investments for power projects and expenditures out of public funds for public buildings.

The power minister reminded all the stakeholders that the early implementation of this code was for the greater benefit of the government and the consumers in order to boost the efficient use of energy and decrease its leaks and waste. He noted that “inefficient use of electricity in buildings leads to an increase in utility bills.”

The power industry, on the other hand, had to maintain a number of power plants that were idle for the remainder of the year due to lower needs in order to manage a peak load of 60 to 80 hours during the summer. As a result, capacity and other related fees became part of the overall electricity bill. “Moreover, by lowering the demand for heating in the winter, energy-efficient buildings help conserve natural gas,” he added.

The minister called for the implementation of an energy code to help manage peak demand and aid the power industry reduce operating costs and energy consumption, pointing out that peak load and its brief duration are one of the main reasons for keeping several power plants in the system.

Thus, in these letters, the power minister put up a two-pronged plan to guarantee the power industry’s sustainable growth and support the economy by promoting energy efficiency in the building sector.

In order to apply the code, reduce operating expenses, and foster sustainable growth, the minister asked for the highest level of cooperation.

He reminded everyone involved that the prime minister had ordered the Neeca to update and revise the Building Code of Pakistan (Energy Provisions 2011) and the development authorities to update their building bye-laws to include energy efficiency measures during a meeting on the strategic roadmap on energy conservation on February 1, 2023.

The minister emphasized that the energy dynamics of the building sector are significantly shaped by both the public and private sectors. “A vital channel for advancing energy efficiency is provided by private sector developments governed by development authorities, municipalities, and local governments, as well as public sector investments mobilized through the PSDP and provincial Annual Development Program,” he stated.