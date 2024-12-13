The government mocked the offer of talks: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has rejected the idea of a multi-party government and asserted that the government has not accepted its olive branch of discussion.

There have been rumors that a national government will be established the following year. The PTI, meanwhile, has rejected the proposals as showing “disrespect” for the people’s mandate.

Anything less than restoring the party’s mandate would be unacceptable, according to a statement released by PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram.

This would be a farce of democracy and a “blatant disregard” for democratic norms.

Waqas dismisses the national coalition concept as “disrespecting” the mandate; Omar asserts that “Nato’s arms” were employed against demonstrators in Islamabad.

“On February 8, the country achieved a peaceful revolution by giving the PTI a landslide victory, only to have this mandate stolen through a midnight poll heist,” Mr. Akram asserted on Thursday.

“Restoring this stolen mandate is essential to maintaining democratic values because it was, in reality, the true expression of the people’s will.”

Mr. Akram made it clear that the PTI had nothing to do with people who were putting up the idea of a national government since they were unable to implement it and it would be a “disrespect of public mandate” to accept it.

Additionally, Mr. Akram flatly denied that the PTI and the government were in talks.

He emphasized that no official discussions were held with the administration, even though PTI founder Imran Khan has continuously called for a peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue.

PTI sources have bemoaned how the government mistook their readiness to engage in talks as a “weakness” and mocked the party for “begging” for talks.

According to Mr. Akram, the PTI founder created a five-member team to start negotiations.

Since the government’s ongoing persecution of the party’s leaders and employees did not foster a favorable atmosphere for negotiations, the PTI would “never beg for talks.”

He emphasized that any attempts at conversation under the current conditions would be pointless and that it was the government’s duty to set the stage for talks.

Order of production

Additionally, the party has asked the upper house of parliament to issue production orders for Senate member Ejaz Chaudhary.

In a letter to the Senate chairman, PTI’s Dr. Babar Awan stated that Mr. Chaudhary had been incarcerated for a year and a half and was not permitted to attend any house sessions.

Later, in a news conference, Dr. Awan, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub acknowledged that a production order application had been filed.

According to Mr. Ayub, the party also brought up the subject of PTI employees who were incarcerated.

He claimed that PTI employees were subjected to the usage of North Atlantic Treaty Organization weapons.

About 200 PTI employees were reported missing, and 5,000 were arrested, according to Mr. Ayub.

Having a meeting with the HRCP delegation

A Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) committee met with PTI leaders on Thursday to talk about the circumstances surrounding the party’s protest in Islamabad last month.

PTI leaders Mr. Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Sardar Latif Khosa, and other National Assembly members attended the gathering.

Mr. Ayub said the security guards “violated human rights” by shooting “straight bullets” at the demonstrators from his party.

According to Mr. Qaiser, some PTI employees who were detained during the demonstration were linked to cases from May 9.

In order to uncover facts, Barrister Gohar called for an inquiry commission.

Adil Khan Bazai, whose disqualification by the Election Commission was recently restored by the Supreme Court, claimed that he was accused of opposing the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which resulted in the destruction of his Quetta plaza and seat, which were valued at over Rs1 billion.

Muhammad Asif, Khushhal Khan, Sadia Ghaffari, Nasir Zaidi, Munizae Jahangir, and others were part of the HRCP delegation.